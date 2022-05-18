They’re currently promoting their latest album, World I Understand, released on November 19, 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show, which was rescheduled from the original Sheffield date of February 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sherlocks are set to play Sheffield's O2 Academy on Saturday, May 21.

Are there still tickets available for The Sherlocks in Sheffield?

General admission tickets are still available through See Tickets, for £20.50.

The band took to Twitter and said: “SHEFFIELD! This Saturday 21st May, we will walk out on stage to over 2000 of you legends! iIt’s going to be an absolute party!!

“If you want a ticket, now is the time to grab one, there is literally a handful left & is about to sell out! See you all Saturday night!”

Barnsley outfit The Sherlocks will be supported by Sheffield band The Warehouse Club as their World I Understand tour comes to the Steel City.

There are currently resale tickets available through Ticketmaster for £16.67 each.

Additional resale tickets may be available nearer the time from other legitimate resale vendors such as Twickets.

Who is the support act supporting The Sherlocks in Sheffield?

The Sherlocks will be supported by The Warehouse Club, who are a local Sheffield band.

The Warehouse Club’s debut single ‘Too Little Too Late’ reached No. 16 in the iTunes alternative charts

What is the setlist likely to be for The Sherlocks in Sheffield?

The setlist is likely to be similar to the one played on May 14 at the Engine Rooms in Southampton.

According to Setlist.fm, the band opened their set with ‘Falling’; then they played ‘Escapade’; ‘Magic Man’; ‘Plastic Heart’; ‘Wake Up’; ‘End of the Earth’; ‘Will You Be There?’; ‘Sorry’; ‘Games You Play’; ‘Hey Jude’ (A cover of The Beatles song); ‘NYC (Sing It Loud); ‘World I Understand’; ‘Under Your Sky’; ‘Live for the Moment’; ‘Nobody Knows’; ‘City Lights’ and ‘Chasing Shadows’.

Where can I park for the O2 Academy in Sheffield?

If you’re driving to the gig, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

Is the O2 Academy in Sheffield close to the train station?

The O2 Academy is less than 800 metres away from Sheffield station, which means you could easily walk to the venue if you are planning on travelling by train.

What are the stage times for The Sherlocks’ Sheffield show?

While official stage times are yet to be announced, doors for the show open at 6pm, and there is a 10pm curfew according to the venue’s website.

Keep an eye on the band’s social media accounts for more information about stage times.

Who are The Sherlocks and where are they from?

The Sherlocks is a band made up of brothers, Kiaran & Brandon Crook, along with Alex Procter and Trent Jackson - who replaced brothers Josh and Andy Davidson in November 2020. The Sherlocks are from Bolton-upon-Dearne, in Barnsley.

The were signed to Infectious Music in 2016, and their first album Live for the Moment was released in 2017. It reached No. 6 in the UK charts.