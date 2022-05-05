On May 20, fans of the controversial dystopian crime drama – an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ influential novel – will be given the rare opportunity to see the film’s lead actor discuss the role that kickstarted his career.

The event will kickstart HorrorConUK, which takes place on May 21 and 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Showroom Cinema in Sheffield is hosting a special screening with actor Malcolm McDowell as part of HorrorCon.

The red carpet will be rolled out and McDowell – who hails from Yorkshire – will take part in a Q&A followed by the screening of A Clockwork Orange.

Ian Wild, chief executive of Showroom Workstation, said: “It’s really exciting to have an actor of Malcolm McDowell’s calibre appearing at Showroom, to give us unrivalled insight into the making of a truly classic film.

“Malcolm will no doubt give us all a new perspective on a film that had a huge influence on film and culture: the imagery and story of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ remain major cultural talking points to this day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans of the film, novel and of Kubrick and McDowell themselves to Showroom to enjoy this rare experience.”

The event will be hosted by Tony Earnshaw, a journalist and broadcaster who has worked as head of film programming at the National Media Museum.

HorrorConUK is taking place at Magna this year, and features special guest signings, photo ops, international film screenings and Q&A.

The event with Malcolm McDowell at Showroom Cinema will begin at 7pm on May 20.