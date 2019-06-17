The Sherlocks announce Under Your Sky second album plus tour and launch single NYC (Sing It Loud)

Under Your Sky is second album from The Sherlocks

Full tour dates, below, include two Yorkshire homecoming shows at Leeds O2 Academy on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2.

South Yorkshire based The Sherlocks, Kiaran Crook (vocals/guitar), brother Brandon (drums) and Davidson siblings Josh (guitar) and Andy (bass), have grown a huge fan base following high profile gigs supporting Liam Gallagher, festival dates and tours of the UK, Europe, USA and Japan.

Their eagerly anticipated second album, which will be released on Infectious Music, was produced by The Coral’s James Skelly over four weeks at Liverpool’s world famous Parr Street Studios.

The Sherlocks Brandon, Kiaran, Andy and Josh

It follows 2017 debut album Live For The Moment, which charted at number six and established the Bolton On Dearne quartet as key contenders in a new wave of British bands keeping alt-rock and indie vital for a new generation of fans.

While Live For The Moment remains a scintillating insight into the hedonism and heartbreak of youth, Under Your Sky finds frontman Kiaran writing songs which bridge the exuberance of youth with the reflection and maturity of young adulthood.

That approach, worldly songs with one eye cast homeward, is perfectly demonstrated in the album’s lead single, NYC (Sing It Loud), which receives its exclusive first play on Annie Mac at Radio 1.

“I wanna see the world with you,” Kiaran sings, imagining “getting lost in the city for a day” with someone left behind.

The Sherlocks reveal art work for second album Under Your Sky

“It was the first proper American tour we’d done and I was blown away by the place,” he explains.

“The other side was wishing certain people could be there to see it with me. When you know people are at home and you’re having such a good time, you think, ‘If you could see what I’m seeing.’ Even though I’m in New York, I’m still thinking about people at home who I wish could see New York who have never been and may never go.”

The songs are largely born from experiences, often specific to Kiaran in circumstance but largely universal in emotion.

The driving I Want It All reminisces over a gloriously stormy festival weekend in Wales, along with other memorable moments Kiaran has spent with a special someone. Then the Springsteen-tinged Time To Go celebrates the more casual romantic encounter.

Whether despairing over the ambitions lost to people doing McJobs on Dreams or dissecting the various stages of relationships on Waiting, or in the album’s heartbroken, epic finale and title track, Kiaran also found inspiration from the stories and circumstances of people in his hometown.

Naturally it’s a collection that leans towards the melancholy, but vitally there’s hope for better times ahead too.

The result is tighter, brighter and ultra-modern, benefiting from Skelly’s knack for focusing on a killer chorus and smattered with stylistic swerves into new wave, ‘80s textures and all-out feedback.

It’s as much The Killers or The Cars as it is Catfish - a real 21st century rock record with stadiums in its sights.

“The first album was us four in a room,” Kiaran summarises.

“We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s. We wanted to capture the live sound and polish it up a bit. With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it. It sounds more contemporary, I can hear it on Radio 1.”

UNDER YOUR SKY TRACK LISTING

I Want It All

NYC (Sing It Loud)

Waiting

Magic Man

Dreams

Time To Go

Give It All Up

One Day

Now And Then

Step Inside

Under Your Sky

TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

4th – Dublin, Academy 2

5th – Belfast, Oh Yeah Centre

21st – Cardiff, Tramshed

22nd – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

23rd – Nottingham, Rock City

24th – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25th – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

27th – Bristol, SWX

28th – Southampton, Engine Rooms

29th – Brighton, Concorde 2

31st – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

NOVEMBER

1st – Leeds, O2 Academy

2nd – Sheffield, O2 Academy

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

14th – Antwerp, Kavka

15th – Cologne, Helios 37

16th – Munich, Folks

17th – Zurich, Exil

19th – Vienna, Chelsea

20th – Prague, Café v Lese

21st – Berlin, Cassiopeia

22nd – Hamburg, Molotov

23rd – Amsterdam, BitterZoet

25th – Paris, SuperSonic

The band will also be playing select festival shows this summer, including domestic dates at Hardwick Live and Victorious Festival plus a huge Manchester show at Castlefield Bowl as guests to The Kooks.

