The Sherlocks announce Under Your Sky second album plus tour and launch single NYC (Sing It Loud)
INDIE chart stars The Sherlocks have announced second album Under Your Sky will be released at the start of a 24 date European tour – including local gigs – on October 4.
PRE-ORDER: Under Your Sky will be released on digital, streaming, CD, vinyl and cassette formats, plus a limited edition galaxy blue vinyl with alternative artwork, now available to pre-order – CLICK HERE.
LISTEN: The album features lead single NYC (Sing It Loud) – CLICK HERE.
Full tour dates, below, include two Yorkshire homecoming shows at Leeds O2 Academy on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2.
BUY TICKETS: Pre-order the album from The Sherlocks’ official store to gain access to a pre-sale for tickets for the band’s upcoming headline tour. The pre-sale opens on Wednesday, June 19, at 9am and closes when the general sale commences on Friday, June 21, at 9am – when tickets will be available from www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-sherlocks.
South Yorkshire based The Sherlocks, Kiaran Crook (vocals/guitar), brother Brandon (drums) and Davidson siblings Josh (guitar) and Andy (bass), have grown a huge fan base following high profile gigs supporting Liam Gallagher, festival dates and tours of the UK, Europe, USA and Japan.
Their eagerly anticipated second album, which will be released on Infectious Music, was produced by The Coral’s James Skelly over four weeks at Liverpool’s world famous Parr Street Studios.
It follows 2017 debut album Live For The Moment, which charted at number six and established the Bolton On Dearne quartet as key contenders in a new wave of British bands keeping alt-rock and indie vital for a new generation of fans.
While Live For The Moment remains a scintillating insight into the hedonism and heartbreak of youth, Under Your Sky finds frontman Kiaran writing songs which bridge the exuberance of youth with the reflection and maturity of young adulthood.
That approach, worldly songs with one eye cast homeward, is perfectly demonstrated in the album’s lead single, NYC (Sing It Loud), which receives its exclusive first play on Annie Mac at Radio 1.
“I wanna see the world with you,” Kiaran sings, imagining “getting lost in the city for a day” with someone left behind.
“It was the first proper American tour we’d done and I was blown away by the place,” he explains.
“The other side was wishing certain people could be there to see it with me. When you know people are at home and you’re having such a good time, you think, ‘If you could see what I’m seeing.’ Even though I’m in New York, I’m still thinking about people at home who I wish could see New York who have never been and may never go.”
The songs are largely born from experiences, often specific to Kiaran in circumstance but largely universal in emotion.
The driving I Want It All reminisces over a gloriously stormy festival weekend in Wales, along with other memorable moments Kiaran has spent with a special someone. Then the Springsteen-tinged Time To Go celebrates the more casual romantic encounter.
Whether despairing over the ambitions lost to people doing McJobs on Dreams or dissecting the various stages of relationships on Waiting, or in the album’s heartbroken, epic finale and title track, Kiaran also found inspiration from the stories and circumstances of people in his hometown.
Naturally it’s a collection that leans towards the melancholy, but vitally there’s hope for better times ahead too.
The result is tighter, brighter and ultra-modern, benefiting from Skelly’s knack for focusing on a killer chorus and smattered with stylistic swerves into new wave, ‘80s textures and all-out feedback.
It’s as much The Killers or The Cars as it is Catfish - a real 21st century rock record with stadiums in its sights.
“The first album was us four in a room,” Kiaran summarises.
“We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s. We wanted to capture the live sound and polish it up a bit. With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it. It sounds more contemporary, I can hear it on Radio 1.”
UNDER YOUR SKY TRACK LISTING
I Want It All
NYC (Sing It Loud)
Waiting
Magic Man
Dreams
Time To Go
Give It All Up
One Day
Now And Then
Step Inside
Under Your Sky
TOUR DATES
Sign up to our daily newsletter
OCTOBER
4th – Dublin, Academy 2
5th – Belfast, Oh Yeah Centre
21st – Cardiff, Tramshed
22nd – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
23rd – Nottingham, Rock City
24th – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
25th – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
27th – Bristol, SWX
28th – Southampton, Engine Rooms
29th – Brighton, Concorde 2
31st – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia
NOVEMBER
1st – Leeds, O2 Academy
2nd – Sheffield, O2 Academy
3rd – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
14th – Antwerp, Kavka
15th – Cologne, Helios 37
16th – Munich, Folks
17th – Zurich, Exil
19th – Vienna, Chelsea
20th – Prague, Café v Lese
21st – Berlin, Cassiopeia
22nd – Hamburg, Molotov
23rd – Amsterdam, BitterZoet
25th – Paris, SuperSonic
The band will also be playing select festival shows this summer, including domestic dates at Hardwick Live and Victorious Festival plus a huge Manchester show at Castlefield Bowl as guests to The Kooks.
THE SHERLOCKS LINKS
Website www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk
Spotify spotify.com
Apple Music itunes.apple.com
Twitter @TheSherlocks
Instagram www.instagram.com/thesherlocks