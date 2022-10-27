The Mary Wallopers are a contemporary Irish folk music group, primarily based in Dundalk, County Louth, made up of the brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, as well as Sean McKenna.

Best described as anarchic Irish folk that takes on the traditional styles of the likes of The Pogues and Dubliners with a distinctly modern political twist, as heard from Fontaines DC. The Mary Wallopers have recently taken Ireland by storm and all signs point to them doing the same here in the UK.

Charles Hendy has previously noted that band’s thematic influence is “reactionary stuff to poverty”, a topical approach which undoubtedly highlights the plight of many in the midst of the cost of living crisis that has impacted families and households horrendously in recent months.

The Mary Wallopers were able to garner a swiftly increasing fanbase during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when they livestreamed a series of gigs from the Hendy’s home during the various lockdowns in that time period. This undoubtedly frenetic and creative period culminated in the band recording a full-length album, which is being released on 28 October, 2022.

The album is the culmination of several years of the Wallopers touring all corners of Ireland, collecting tradition songs before dusting them down and reimagining them in their Dundalk rehearsal space. The result is a record that perfectly channels an island’s musical history whilst never once sounding overawed by the task in hand.

Ahead of the release of their album, the band have hit the road with a major UK and Ireland tour which will also see them perform in a huge London show as well as a New Year’s Eve party in Limerick. But before that the band will be making their way to Sheffield on Sunday, 6 November, 2022 for what is sure to be a walloping – pun intended – show at The Leadmill 2.

In this age of plight and dismay, The Mary Wallopers manage to encapsulate the mood of a nation with aplomb, soul and honesty. And it’s safe to say that their efforts have not gone unnoticed with multiple plaudits from numerous outlets.

“Full-pelt rattle-and-sneers through traditional Irish songs that can’t help but summon the spirit of The Pogues – although who knows what else might be sneaking in around the sides” Mojo

“The Mary Wallopers invokes the raucous ghosts of the Dubliners and the Pogues to startling effect” The Guardian

"Best of all was a mischievously brilliant set from Irish band The Mary Wallopers, whose open and gleeful contempt for the audience seems to go by almost entirely unnoticed" The Independent (at Wilderness Festival)

The Mary Wallopers recently released single, Cod Liver Oil + The Orange Juice is a Scottish song made popular by Hamish Imlach in the ’60s. It was written by Ron Clark and Carl MacDougal as a parody of the song Virgin Mary Had A Little Baby, which was big in folk scenes at the time. It was originally recorded for the 2019 EP (A Mouthful of Mary Wallopers) but it never received a proper release so a new version was recorded for their debut album.

A definite fan favourite, this ode to drunken revelry and its associated romantic pursuits showcases the Wallopers talent for picking a great song and making it their own.

The Mary Wallopers will be performer at The Leadmill 2, Sheffield, on Sunday, 6 November, 2022. You can book tickets here: https://www.gigsandtours.com/event/the-mary-wallopers/steel-stage-leadmill/2395758?direct=true

Their self-titled debut LP The Mary Wallopers is due for release digitally and on CD on 28th October 2022 via BC Records (vinyl due for release on 13th January 2023). You can pre-order and buy the album here: https://fanlink.to/maryalbum