The Leadmill: Sheffield comedy date for Unforgiveable TV star Lou Sanders

The critically-acclaimed stand-up and co-host of award-winning Dave TV comedy channel show Unforgiveable, alongside Mel Giedroyc, was also a series winner on Taskmaster and has appeared on a host of TV panel shows.

Her show, One Word: Wow, comes to Sheffield on May 1. For tickets, go to https://www.lousanders.com/gigs or leadmill.co.uk/event/lou-sanders-2022

Lou said: “It’s time for a little get together; so pull up a chair, get all cosy and let me tell you about the time I gave this horse a boner.

Comedian Lou Sanders, whose new tour comes to The Leadmill in Sheffield on May 1

“I'll bring my skates, you bring your wallet and you can all take some piccies. Perhaps this show is the real vaccine?”

Lou’s previous show, Say Hello To Your New Step-Mummy, was selected as a top show to see by several national newspapers.