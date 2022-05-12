The Leadmill presents Studio Orchestra! Coming to Sheffield on Saturday, May 14, 2022

The Leadmill is excited to present "Studio Orchestra" - a project focused on developing and orchestrating the original music of a selection of incredible Yorkshire-based commercial music talent, alongside Sheffield Music Hub's exceptional 50-piece senior orchestra.

The Leadmill are thrilled to have received funding support from Arts Council England on this special project that will merge various genres of music with contemporary classical music like you've never heard it before.

Make your way to The Crucible on Saturday 14th May from 8pm for an experience unlike any other, featuring completely unique performances from:

Studio Orchestra will be at The Crucible beginning at 8pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

This even will also be featuring members of the Sheffield Children in Care Council & Care Leavers Union, who will be continuing the development of their hugely successful spoken word anthology of "The Can in Can't".

The project has run since November last year and this performance is the culmination of a series of workshops alongside Sheffield's own composer, George Morton (director of Sheffield's philharmonic orchestra) as well as Sheffield music hub's senior orchestra and various local musicians.

The Leadmill have said "We're so excited to be leading this completely new venture that will help us to closely assist in the development of some outstanding talent that is currently based in Yorkshire, as well as being a fantastic opportunity for us to reconnect with the classical music scene in Sheffield."