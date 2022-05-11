Chris Talks Music with Shed Seven's Rick Witter ahead of performance at Live at Racing @ Doncaster Racecourse

They rose to fame as one of the leading lights of the Britpop scene, some 30-years since they formed in York in 1990, Shed Seven have established themselves as one of the nation's favourite alternative rock bands.

But the band were never really taken to quite so fondly by the media, which was seemingly irked by the band’s refusal to play up for the press, like the other pioneers of Britpop, Pulp, Blur and Oasis.

After 30 years of hits, tiffs and numerous guitar riffs, Shed Seven are hitting the road again with a performance at ‘Live After Racing’ @ Doncaster Racecourse this weekend.

Shed Seven will be playing their biggest hits at ‘Live After Racing’ @ Doncaster Racecourse, Yorkshire, this Saturday 14 May, 2022.

I sat down for a chat with founding member Rick Witter about his views on media perception and the pitfalls of ‘Instant Pleasures’ in a tech-obsessed world, and he was just getting warmed up. Opening with the iconic Chasing Rainbows and closing with the irrepressable Britpop classic, Going for Gold, we think the beloved Shed heads and newcomers will find this to be quite the interesting chat.

You can subscribe to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

After turning heads with the release of their classic debut album ‘Change Giver’ in 1994, the Rick Witter five-piece unfurled a flurry of smash hits that would come to define the period and amassed an impressive fifteen Top 40 singles and four Top 20 albums over the next 5 years.

Following an extended hiatus in 2003, the Sheds surprised and delighted fans and critics alike as they returned with their first new studio album for 16 years: ‘Instant Pleasures’. Something we discuss further in the podcast.

Demonstrative of a band back at the top of their game and rippling with ideas once more, ‘Instant Pleasures’ delivered exactly what it said on the tin. Rightfully rewarded with a Top 10 UK chart position, rave reviews and national radio playlistings, the band are more in-demand than ever.

Thrilling audiences nationwide on their packed-out ‘Shedcember’ tour of 2021 (an extensive tour of the UK’s most capacious venues), the band are showing no signs of slowing the pace any time soon. The Sheds now look-on to their huge Doncaster Racecourse performance in Summer 2022.

With anthemic hits spanning three decades and energy in spades, few bands could be better suited to long summer evening show to a Yorkshire county crowd than Shed Seven. Recently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first album release, expect a mix of Sheds classics including ‘She Left Me On Friday’, ‘Dolphin’, ‘Disco Down’, ‘High Hopes’, ‘Where Have You Been Tonight?’ and more, plus choice cuts from recent album ‘Instant Pleasures’, including fan favourites ‘Room In My House’ and ‘Better Days’.

Shed Seven will be performing at ‘Live After Racing’ @ Doncaster Racecourse, Yorkshire, on Saturday, 15 May, 2022*.

Tickets are priced at:

£35 Advance STBF

£25 Children under 18’s (Under 5’s free admission)

You can buy tickets here: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/shed-seven-live-after-racing