The band will also be performing at Tramlines later this year.

Are there any tickets left for The Everly Pregnant Brothers’ Sheffield gig?

The Everly Pregnant Brothers will be performing at Sheffield''s O2 Academy this Friday.

General admission tickets are available for £29.40 through the venue’s website, although there are currently some resale tickets available for £23.

Who is the support act for The Everly Pregnant Brothers in Sheffield?

The band is being supported by Shanghai Treason. They are a new Yorkshire-based celtic punk inspired five-piece with members from Sheffield and Barnsley.

Their hits include ‘Devil’s Basement’, ‘Emerald Causeway’ and ‘Failure to Launch’.

What is the setlist likely to be for The Everly Pregnant Brothers’ O2 Academy show?

The band’s last gig was at The Leadmill on March 26. The band played ‘Sheffield Calling’; ‘Reggy Car Dust’; ‘Fat Twat’; ‘Prescription Drugs’; ‘69 to Ruvvrum’; ‘Sores of a Thousand Men’; ‘Nimoy’; ‘Rovvrum (with Laura McClure)’; ‘Take Me to the Limit’ (with Laura McClure); ‘Neets’; ‘Polyfilla’; ‘Stuck in the Lidl With You’; ‘Chav World’; ‘Fake Plastic Tits’; ‘Chip Pan’; ‘Hendo’s’; ‘No Oven No Pie’; ‘Hole in the Road’, and then closed with a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

While the setlist is not guaranteed to be exactly the same, the band are likely to play some of their most-played hits such as ‘No Oven No Pie’, ‘Chip Pan’, ‘Hendo’s’, ‘Hole in the Road’ and ‘Rovvrum’.

Where can I park for the O2 Academy in Sheffield and is the venue close to the train station?

If you’re driving to The Everly Pregnant Brothers’ show, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

The O2 Academy is less than 800 metres away from Sheffield station, so no need to sweat if you are planning on travelling by train and wondering if you’ll make it to the venue in time.

Who are The Everly Pregnant Brothers?

The Everly Pregnant Brothers were formed after a drunken dare by Sheffield artist Pete Mckee and Richard Bailey.

The success of the dare prompted the pair to draft in a bunch of disparate chaps who had three things in common: the love of beer, ukuleles and having a laugh.

What is Big Shaun’s involvement in the sitcom, Simply Ken?

The act is fronted by ‘Big Shaun’ - aka Shaun Doane, who recently starred in a locally filmed sitcom about a Sheffield 'pillock' reconnecting with his daughter.

Simply Ken is the story of successful businessman Ken Codd who suddenly loses his job, house and wife all on the same day; the series documents his strained relationship with his daughter, Gwendolyn, and his relationship with his Laurel and Hardy-obsessed father, who only speaks in lines from the films.