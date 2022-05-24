Described as neither documentary or biography, the production is set to feature never-before-seen footage and performances, creating a must-watch cinematic experience for fans of the star.

It will run to 140 minutes in length, featuring 48 newly remastered concert tracks.

New David Bowie film Moonage Daydream is set for a UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest in June. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)

Where can I watch a trailer for the Moonage Daydream film?

The trailer for Moonage Daydream is available to watch on YouTube.

In the trailer Bowie emerges on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era.

A Bowie voiceover recites a passage from the 1988 film he starred in, Mr. Rice’s Secret: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Director Brett Morgen and Thierry Fremaux attend the screening of "Moonage Daydream" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Who is behind Moonage Daydream?

The filmmaker is Brett Morgen, who directed, wrote and produced Moonage Daydream.

Morgen is arguably best known for his work on the 2015 biography Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which used material from the Cobains' personal archives in an in-depth examination of the Nirvana frontman's childhood, music career and untimely death.

While David Bowie was alive, Morgen met the artist and discussed a ‘hybrid non-fiction film’, to explore the singer’s archives.

Moonage Daydream is the first film approved by David Bowie's estate, and features never-seen-before archive footage. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

After the singer’s death in 2016, his estate presented Morgen with over five million assets including drawings, recordings, films, and journals.

Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti served as the film’s music producer.

What happened to director Brett Morgen during the filming of Moonage Daydream?

It’s fair to say that Moonage Daydream has been a labour of love, as the filmmaker nearly died when putting it together; he had a heart attack on 5 January 2017, and was in a coma for a week.

He told The Telegraph: “Coming out of that experience, into David’s work, sort of taught me how to live.

“I can’t separate making the film from what’s there in it now - it’s my resurrection.”

Does David Bowie’s estate approve of Moonage Daydream?

Moonage Daydream is the first film to have been approved by the David Bowie estate.

The film features unreleased 35mm and 16mm footage from the singer’s personal archives.

The only condition of approval was that the family’s privacy was to be respected when the film was made public.

What’s the release date for the new David Bowie film Moonage Daydream?

The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2022.

The film is set to be released worldwide in September, including in UK cinemas.

When is the UK premiere for Moonage Daydream?

Sheffield DocFest is to open with the UK premiere of Moonage Daydream on June 23, 2022.

DocFest’s Opening Night will take place at the 2,000 seat Sheffield City Hall - David Bowie first played the venue in June 1972.

What else is showing at Sheffield DocFest?

The full programme of films will be announced on May 31, 2022.

You can explore the programme on the event website.

Can I watch Moonage Daydream online?