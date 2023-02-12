Wet Leg’s lead singer appeared to poke fun at an acceptance speech given by Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner, by reciting it as they won a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg claimed the gongs for Best New Artist and best group. Wet Leg lead vocalist and guitarist, Rhian Teasdale, appeared to poke fun at the 2014 acceptance speech of Alex Turner – frontman of legendary Sheffield band, Arctic Monkeys – by quoting it closely.

She said: "That rock and roll, hey. That rock and roll, it just won't go away. It might hibernate for time to time, then sink back into the swamp."

Laughing, she then added: "But in seriousness thank you so much. This is so scary because being on the telly can be such a boys' club thing" before thanking all the women involved in making their debut album.

Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg claimed the gongs for Best New Artist and best group. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Alex’s 2014 speech came after Arctic Monkeys became the first act in Brits history to win awards for both British Group and British Artist three times, in what is widely considered to be one of the most memorable moments of the Brits.

Arctic Monkeys were nominated for Best Alternative/Rock Act and British Group of the Year at the 2023 ceremony, but did not win either prize with the former going to The 1975 and the latter to Wet Leg.

Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys are labelmates, with both bands currently signed to Domino Music.

Wet Leg are also due to support Pulp, another Sheffield band, in their concert at Finsbury Park, London, a date on their upcoming 2023 tour, during which they will play at venues across the country.

Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The band are due to play two Sheffield dates on their tour at the Utilita Arena on July 14 and 15 this year, when they will be supported by former band member, Richard Hawley.

