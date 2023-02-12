News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Brits 2023: Wet Leg quote speech of Sheffield's Alex Turner as they win Best New Artist

Wet Leg’s lead singer appeared to poke fun at an acceptance speech given by Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner, by reciting it as they won a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

By Sarah Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 9:45am

Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg claimed the gongs for Best New Artist and best group. Wet Leg lead vocalist and guitarist, Rhian Teasdale, appeared to poke fun at the 2014 acceptance speech of Alex Turner – frontman of legendary Sheffield band, Arctic Monkeys – by quoting it closely.

She said: "That rock and roll, hey. That rock and roll, it just won't go away. It might hibernate for time to time, then sink back into the swamp."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laughing, she then added: "But in seriousness thank you so much. This is so scary because being on the telly can be such a boys' club thing" before thanking all the women involved in making their debut album.

Most Popular
    Isle of Wight indie rockers Wet Leg claimed the gongs for Best New Artist and best group. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

    Alex’s 2014 speech came after Arctic Monkeys became the first act in Brits history to win awards for both British Group and British Artist three times, in what is widely considered to be one of the most memorable moments of the Brits.

    Arctic Monkeys were nominated for Best Alternative/Rock Act and British Group of the Year at the 2023 ceremony, but did not win either prize with the former going to The 1975 and the latter to Wet Leg.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys are labelmates, with both bands currently signed to Domino Music.

    Wet Leg are also due to support Pulp, another Sheffield band, in their concert at Finsbury Park, London, a date on their upcoming 2023 tour, during which they will play at venues across the country.

    Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

    The band are due to play two Sheffield dates on their tour at the Utilita Arena on July 14 and 15 this year, when they will be supported by former band member, Richard Hawley.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Harry Styles dominated the Brit Awards, winning all four of the awards he was nominated for.

    As usual, the night saw its fair share of controversy with a few speeches bleeped out and a moment to forget for host Mo, who got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong and called him ‘Sam Capaldi’. Elsewhere, Wet Leg and Sam Smith and Kim Petras were in the running for performance of the night.

    SheffieldHarry StylesLewis Capaldi