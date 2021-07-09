The best acts you can see in Sheffield during Fringe at Tramlines 2021

From Friday 23 to Sunday 25 July citywide venues will get in on the action alongside the main festival at Hillsborough Park, with outdoor music and entertainment also on Devonshire Green and in the Peace Gardens.

The Fringe at Tramlines Stage on Devonshire Green presents two days of high-quality music from a talented range of DJs performing live sets throughout the weekend.

On Saturday the critically acclaimed BBC Radio 6 Music presenter and a regular voice on BBC Radio Live Chris Hawkins will be creating a live podcast from the stage on the theme of ‘How to be a DJ’ as well as playing his own set and bringing in a guest DJ.

The Fringe at Tramlines in 2019. Picture Scott Merrylees

On Sunday the music varies from reggae to R’n’B with headline DJ and producer Winston Hazel, a Sheffield legend.

Live bands will feature across The Fringe programme in numerous events planned by bars, pubs and clubs, including The Shakespeare, The Washington, Jabberwocky and Record Junkee.

The various events will showcase acts from across Sheffield’s thriving independent music scene, including bands from local labels Delicious Clam and Bingo Records, as well as stages organised by promoters Blancmange Lounge and Jarred Up.

There’ll be plenty of entertainment for families in the Peace Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, too, with a disco for anyone who fancies a dance and deckchairs when it’s time to chill.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council said: “We’re really pleased that The Fringe at Tramlines can once again run alongside the main festival and it will be a memorable occasion on our Summer in the Outdoor City line up.

"I know how popular the weekend is and it’s a real opportunity to enjoy our vibrant city, showcase local, upcoming and unsigned talent, but even more so it’s a chance for people to let go and have a great time.

“Our hospitality venues have worked so hard to stay afloat during the pandemic and to stick to the guidelines that have kept us all safe and they should be applauded for their efforts. With social restrictions being lifted and so many bars, pubs and clubs eager to be involved, The Fringe will provide a huge boost to our local economy and will feel like a huge celebration for everyone.

“If you’re going out for The Fringe try to plan your weekend as much as possible and speak to venues about their arrangements so that you can go to the places where you’ll feel most comfortable.”

All Fringe events will be listed on The Outdoor City website, as well as programme listings in Exposed Magazine. Attendees are advised to check with individual venues whether ticketing or pre-booking is required, as each venue and event will be run separately.