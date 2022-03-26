Hawkins, aged 50, had been playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour, and his sudden death was announced today.

His bandmates said they were ‘devastated by the untimely loss’, as leading figures from the music industry lined up to pay tribute to the ‘amazing musician’ who was also described as a ‘kind, brilliant man’.

Sheffield band The Sherlocks called him an ‘absolute hero’, Sheffield city centre club Corporation said he ‘will be very missed’, and the Our Cow Molly dairy farm also paid their respects, describing themselves as ‘massive’ Foo Fighters fans.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has sadly died, aged 50 (pic: Yui Mok/PA Images)

Sheffield Steelers ice hockey club said it was ‘extremely saddened’ to wake up to news of his death.

“You know you are at home when the Foo Fighters tune is played around the House of Steel,” the club added.

“We want you to raise the roof on Sunday when his music plays Sheffield.”

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

Following the release of their most recent album, Medicine At Midnight, the band filmed a spoof-horror film titled Studio 666, in which Hawkins starred alongside his bandmates.

Prior to joining Foo Fighters he had played drums for Alanis Morissette.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.