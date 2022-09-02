Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American-native and adopted Brit, Annie Dressner has accumulated rave reviews for both her recordings and live performances. Her sincere, genuine and endearing folk pop music has seen her go from strength to strength — both as an artist and a person. It’s safe to say that after 11-years here, Annie is feeling right at home.

Following the release of her third full-length album, Dressner will be performing her 48 Hours at The Greystones in Sheffield on 14 September, 2022, before returning later in the month for another show at the Dorothy Pax on 23 September, 2022 — so you’ll have no excuse not to see her at least once.

Her straightforward lyrical style, sharp ear for wordplay and crisp, lilting, vocals give her listeners a front row seat to her stories and her experiences to date. Dressner’s music has drawn comparisons to an up-tempo Mazzy Star, an understated Jenny Lewis, Soccer Mommy and even Phoebe Bridgers. High-praise indeed.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressner released her new single I’ve Always Been Like This on Friday, 2 September, 2022, and her latest album – a collaboration with David Ford – titled 48 Hours reached number 23 in The Official Folk Albums Chart, compiled

by the Official Charts Company in partnership with English Folk Expo’ was released 1 July, 2022.

Speaking on what her current single is all about, Annie Dressner had this to say:

Annie Dressner will be performing her latest album at The Greystones in Sheffield on 14 September, 2022, before returning later in the month for another show at Dorothy Pax on 23 September, 2022.

'I've always been like this, I'm always alone, even when I'm surrounded by a crowd.' Since I was a kid I felt as if I didn't belong - an outsider looking in -- 'except for the times few and far between when somebody knows the places I've been' - the rare times someone really truly sees me... and in those moments, rare as they might be, sadness and loneliness are taken away. I ask 'Am I alone in thinking I'm alone in feeling like this?' I hope others will feel less alone listening to this song.

Annie’s songs have received considerable airplay on BBC Radio 2 and also BBC 6 Music (courtesy of Gideon Coe, Tom Robinson, Steve Lamacq and Tom Ravenscroft), as well as on BBC Radio 1 thanks to her cowrite with Saturday Night Gym Club 'The Nowhere Team.' Her latest solo album Coffee At The Corner Bar also includes a Magnetic Fields cover and a co-writing credit with Matthew Caws of Nada Surf.

She’s also gearing up to record her fourth solo studio album, but before she does that you’ll be able to catch her in the Steel City, not just once but twice.

I’ve Always Been Like This is out now on all streaming services, you can also buy it from her website (below).

48 Hours is out now on all streaming services, and is also available for purchase on: http://www.anniedressner.com/

Annie Dressner will be performing her latest album, 48 Hours, at The Greystones in Sheffield on 14 September, 2022, before returning later in the month for another show at Dorothy Pax on 23 September, 2022.