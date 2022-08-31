Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the release of what has been described as the most immersive and emotive record of the Landreth’s career to date, Come Morning sees the brothers Joey and Dave delivering a wonderful collection of melody-driven songs, tinged with atmospheric synths, organs and textured guitar play — laced with their beguiling vocals.

Kicking off the UK tour of their acclaimed album at the beginning of September, and beginning with undoubtedly the band’s biggest UK show to date at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire, The Bros. Landreth will be performing in venues across the country with what’s sure to be an extra special show at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Ahead of their Sheffield appearance, Dave sat down for a chat about their music, discovering fatherhood, pausing in a pandemic, recovering from burnout, and the importance of a loving, familial unit to bring us through the most difficult and unprecedented of times. And thats all without delving into the depths of their latest album — an absolutely wonderful harmonious must listen.

The Bros. Landreth bring their critically acclaimed album, Come Morning, to The Leadmill in September as part of their UK tour. Credit BNB Studios.

Listen to our conversation in full right here and while you’re at it you can subscribe to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Come Morning has received a considerable amount of claim to date, receiving plaudits from the likes of MOJO Magazine, Guitarist, Maverick Magazine, Americana UK and many more, plus radio support from BBC Radio 2.

“Joey and I really ascribe to this idea that music is medicine, and part of why we believe in it so much and why we continue to make it”

Come Morning is the most immersive, emotive record of the Landreths' career to date — picture by Hope Photography.

The group’s previous albums put the spotlight on their collective strength as a live act, while also capturing the spontaneity and inimitable sonic stomp of a band of hard-touring road warriors. Think less Mad Max and more vocally emotive, insightful and long-lingering after the fact vocals and you’re part of the way there.

Come Morning brings forth a markedly different picture, showcasing the introspection and clarity that comes with a long period of rest.

The Bros. Landreth’s latest album ‘Come Morning’ is out now via Birthday Cake Records.