Supergrass, who were founded in Oxford in the early 90s and rose to fame with albums including bestselling ‘I Should Coco’, will close the festival’s ‘Sarah Nulty’s main stage’ on July 25.

Their announcement follows former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft disappointing fans by saying he would not take part in Tramlines as long as it was a trial event for lifting Covid restrictions.

A spokesperson for Tramlines said: “Following Richard Ashcroft’s decision not to join us at Tramlines 2021, we are delighted to let you know that the amazing Supergrass are your new Sunday headliners!”The spokesperson added: “We’re also excited to announce a final batch of Weekend and Day Tickets will be available Friday 12pm as part of or resale - these will absolutely fly and will only be available for those signed up to our waiting list.”