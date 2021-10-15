'Super Muslim Comedy Tour' comes to Sheffield

The Super Muslim Comedy Tour, which is set to tour 10 UK towns and cities, will come to Sheffield’s Cutlers' Hall on Monday, October 25.

Audiences will be treated to a night of unforgettable and rewardable laughter by Prince Abdi, who is known for supporting some of the biggest names in comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, and Chris Rock, as well as Ali Al Sayed from Comic Strip Live in New York, and Comedy Central Presents.

Other comedians include Abdullah Afzal from BBC’S award-winning Citizen Khan, Fatiha El- Ghorri, who has performed on renowned shows such as Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and Comedy Central at the Edinburgh Fringe, and America’s Azeem Muhammad, who is known for his popular weekly I-tunes podcast ‘I’m Just serious’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Super Muslim Comedy Tour will come to Sheffield's Cutler's Hall this month

Multi-award-winning stand-up comedian Paul Choudhury, whose stand up tour show, Live Innit, was released as an Amazon Prime original across 200 countries, will also make an appearance.

Fatiha El- Ghorri said: “Being a stand-up comedian is really difficult as a Muslim woman so it’s nice to have inclusive events like this where everyone is welcome to come along and have a good laugh.”

The tour, which is now in its 6th year, is organised by Penny Appeal, an international humanitarian charity that works in over 30 countries worldwide.

This year’s tour is in aid of Penny Appeal’s Thirst Relief campaign, which aims to help provide sustainable water solutions to deprived communities around the world.