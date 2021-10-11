What’s on this week in Sheffield: Quiz Bingo at The Three Tuns, Black History Month exhibition at Theatre Deli, and a charity launch party at MOJO

Stay up to date with the latest activities and events happening near you today (Monday October 11).

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 11th October 2021

Keep on top of what’s coming up with The Star’s weekly What’s On blog.

  • The Three Tuns hosts Quiz Bingo with £50 in cash up for grabs
  • MOJO will host a charity launch party on Friday night
  • Theatre Deli is hosting events for Black History Month
Monday October 11

Events

  • The Lathums play Sheffield’s O2 Academy tonight with support from Rianne Downey. Tickets are £18.75, available here.
Tuesday October 12

Rufus Wainwright will perform this evening will a full band at Sheffield City Hall.

Events

  • Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will perform at Sheffield City Hall this evening, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are bookable via sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
Wednesday October 13

Events

  • A touching story of love, attachment, and what we mean by home, ‘Love’n’Stuff’ is brought to you by Gladiator Games’ Tanika Gupta. It’s showing at the Crucible’s Studio theatre from Wednesday through to Saturday, with tickets bookable in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or via sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
  • The Three Tuns’ pub quiz ‘Quiz Bingo’ will take place tonight from 7.30pm, hosted by the one and only Danny Herrod. With free entry and £50 in cash prizes up for grabs, what have you got to lose? What’s more the building is apparently haunted - so definitely one for the supernatural fans given it’s currently spooky season!
Quiz Bingo at The Three Tuns is not to be missed

Thursday October 14

Sea Girls will take to Sheffield’s O2 Academy stage tonight following their rescheduled April 2021 tour date.

Events

  • London indie rockers Sea Girls will play Sheffield’s O2 Academy this evening, following the release of their top three debut, Open Up Your Head. Tickets are £17.25, available here.
  • Following on from a performance at Get Together Festival in summer 2021 at Sheffield Uni, punk trio Dream Wife return to Sheffield at Yellow Arch this evening. Doors are open from 7.30pm, with tickets available at yellowarch.com
  • For Black History Month, Theatre Deli Sheffield celebrates the work of local Black visual artists, which will be on display and available to purchase from Thursday. Join this evening for speeches from Artistic Directors Ryan Harston and Nathan Geering on before Lekhani Chirwa’s performance of ‘Can I Touch Your Hair?’. The exhibition is free, but the performance is ticketed, with tickets available through the Theatre Deli website.
Friday October 15

Events

MOJO is hosting a charity launch event on Friday evening, with a conscience bar raising funds for PACT.
  • MOJO is hosting a charity launch party tonight at its new Sheffield venue where the former NUM building was on Holly Street. A conscience bar will be in place until midnight, with all proceeds going to PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia). To register for an invite, head to MOJO socials.
  • A1 and Harper Starling will perform tonight at Leadmill, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available through See Tickets for £24.75.
Saturday October 16

Events

The Crooked Spire is a medieval murder-mystery musical.
  • The Crooked Spire is a medieval murder-mystery musical showing at Chesterfield’s famous landmark at 2.00pm. Tickets are available here from £8 general admission.
  • LAST CHANCE TO SEE: A touching story of love, attachment, and what we mean by home, ‘Love’n’Stuff’ is brought to you by Gladiator Games’ Tanika Gupta. It’s showing at the Crucible’s Studio theatre from Wednesday through to Saturday, with tickets bookable in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or via sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Sunday October 17

Events

The K’s take to the Leadmill stage on Sunday evening.
  • The K’s are an English indie-rock and pop band from Newton-Le-Willows made up of Jamie Boyle, Dexter Baker, Ryan Breslin and Jordan Holden. They’ll be taking to the Leadmill stage this evening, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available for £8 via leadmill.co.uk
  • London indie pop outfit Teleman - comprised of Thomas Sanders, Pete Cattermoul and Hiro Amamiya - will perform at The Foundry this evening. Tickets are £16.50, available through See Tickets.
