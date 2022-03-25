Final preparations are underway for the Stroboscopic Project exhibition which opens to the public on April 7. The show promises visitors an immersive experience, featuring a dynamic combination of photography and music.

With the worlds of rock, folk, classical, jazz and electronic music all represented, the exhibition should offer something for everyone.

Some of the musicians in attendance will be known by many, including the likes of:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Honer 27.08.20 Sheffield

Rich Wesley who will be on drums. Known locally as the drummer in Reverend and the Makers, Hoggboy, The Moonlandingz, International Teachers of Pop, Aziza and Finguz, Rich also runs the music school ‘Bang the Drum’.

Dean Honer is on keys. His musical background is varied and wide-ranging, featuring in The Moonlandingz, International Teachers of Pop, The Eccentronic Research Council, I Monster, alongside numerous production credits in the works of The Pretenders, Roisin Murphy, The Human League, The Fratellis.

Rob Graham is playing his part on guitar, and his background has seen him performing in Wet Nuns, Working Men’s Club, Baba Naga and Drenge.

Dave Kuratsu, piano (album credits for production include Vaccines, Working Men’s Club, Drenge, Amyl and the Sniffers, Mediaeval Baebes).

As well as Lizz Lipscombe, violin (her session work includes Sheffield’s very own Richard Hawley) Lizz also works as a music therapist.

And finally there will be Liz Hanks on cello. She has album credits with The Courteeners, Paul Heaton, Thea Gilmore, Martin Simpson and Richard Hawley.

It’s hoped this eclectic mix will attract a wide range of visitors through the Bloc Projects doors.

Tracey Welch is the photographer behind the project’s stroboscopic imagery, and she’s incredibly excited to see the whole project coming together:

“This has been a really collaborative venture, with myself, six musicians, other creatives and the gallery team working together to make it happen. The musicians all feature in large scale prints. Led by producer Dean Honer, they’ve also contributed instrumental elements for a unique, project composition. This final piece of music will be shared in the gallery alongside further imagery, as a kind of soundtrack to the show”

Tracey reflects on how far the Stroboscopic Project has come since it began, back in 2019:

“The initial idea came from working with drummer Rich Westley. Rich had always been interested in the stroboscopic technique pioneered in the 1940s by photographer Gjon Mili. Mili had captured an amazing image of the legendary jazz drummer, Gene Krupa playing the snare. We initially set out to recreate something similar. Since then, Arts Council England funding enabled us to take the project to another level, with themes of connection emerging against the backdrop of pandemic isolation we were all experiencing.”