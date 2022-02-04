Kate, who is originally from Sheffield and made her name on the Channel 4 reality TV programme, shared these photos of them bracing the chilly water this week – hours before their show began at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Her Instagram post shows the Strictly stars – including Sheffield tour winner Rose Ayling-Ellis – posing in towels and swimming gear in the picturesque Rivelin Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars of the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour join the Reverend Kate Bottley for a dip in the River Rivelin in Sheffield (pic: Kate Bottley/Instagram)

The post by Kate read: “Me and some chums went for a swim #rivelin #sheffieldissuper.”

Strictly contestant and Dragon’s Den businesswoman Sara Davies also joked about starting a Strictly swimming club with the Strictly stars, along with Kate Bottley, saying: “So we had another wild swimming outing today! We’re totally starting a strictly wild swimming club now!”

Following the conclusion of the tour’s Sheffield leg on Tuesday, some Strictly stars celebrated the Chinese New Year in Sheffield by going to a Chinese restaurant.

Instagram post by Kate Bottley taking a dip in River Rivelin with Strictly tour stars. Credit: Kate Bottley/Instagram

The live Strictly tour began in Birmingham on January 20 and has seen stars including Maisie Smith, Rhys Stephenson and Rose Ayling-Ellis perform in cities around the UK including Birmingham, Newcastle and now Sheffield.

This week the Strictly tour came to Sheffield on February 1 and 2, with Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice being crowned the winners on both nights.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour posted on Twitter: “Sheffield we have absolutely LOVED performing for you all this year.”