The adventures in Hawkins will soon be coming to a close – but not so soon!

As Stranger Things has been renewed for season 5 on Netflix, fans are thrilled to see more of the Hawkins gang as they have just got the show back after a massive hiatus between season 3 and season 4.

Has season 5 of Stranger Things become official?

Stranger Things with Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley.

Yes, the Duffer Brothers revealed that their series would get a fifth and final season in a letter to fans published last February and following from the way the show-runners ended season 4, fans couldn’t be more pumped to binge the fifth season.

The Duffer Bros. wrote: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,"

At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but, as you'll soon see for yourselves, we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

When will season 5 of Stranger Things be released?

Stranger things with Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

The good news is that Stranger Things 5 is definitely happening and the uncertainty is as the filming hasn’t begun, so it is unclear when it will air.

Considering that nearly three years passed between the debuts of the third and fourth seasons, due to the pandemic, theories have speculated that Stranger Things won't return until 2023.

So if the Duffer Brothers are planning anything close to the way Season Four was filmed, it'll most definitely take a while to put together.

And to add, a Stranger Things spin-off is coming – though this has not been officially announced by Netflix yet, the Duffer Bros. are talking about it openly.

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things

What is the plot for Season 5 of Stranger Things?

The Duffer Bros. have said that Season 5 will explore the origins and lore of the Upside Down. It will also reportedly explore the physics of the world as to why it appears trapped in a specific moment in time and where the monsters that inhabit the realm have come from.

In the early episodes of season 4, it was introduced that the Upside Down appears to be stuck in 1983.

And hopefully season 5 will clarify all of Upside Down history questions.

What will happen in the Stranger Things spinoff?

Based on the Duffers’ letter, the Stranger Things spinoff won’t continue the story of the original cast of characters and is unclear if the spin-off will take place in Hawkins.

The only thing known about the spinoff is that both Duffer brothers will be involved—and that it could come in movie form.

In a recent interview, the Duffers gave fans some insight on the much anticipated spin-off.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we are super excited about, but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it and we think everyone, including Netflix, will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it is very, very different.