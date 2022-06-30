For those who love Stranger Things, get ready to grab the Eggos and queue up Kate Bush for this world-wide watch party event happening on Thursday June 30.

Scener and Netflix have formed a collaboration to host a virtual watch party premiere of the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. As the clock approaches midnight, fans can countdown to a world-wide watch party event with some of the series’ stars, including David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower, and Netflix Geeked host Terri Schwartz.

Hawkins and the Upside Down will come to life once again as the cast joins fans for a live video Q&A. Where fans may find out what songs the cast would play to fight Vecna’s curse, learn about which scenes were the most intense to film and bounce off theories about the Upside Down being stuck in the past.

The live Q&A with the cast will be followed by the virtual screenings of the long-awaited Episodes 408 and 409 in a custom theater built to host thousands of guests.

In addition to real-time reactions from fans favorite stars on camera, they can also connect over live chat messenger while seamlessly streaming both episodes over synchronized playback.

It will all be happening at Scener, the social viewing platform for sharing streaming entertainment together and for those interested and would like to join in the Q&A, you will need to sign up to Scener – which is all free none-the-less.

The Q&A will begin at 11:15 PM PST and the Q&A sessions will commence after 11:30 PM PST. From 12:00 AM PST to 1:25 AM PST the virtual screenings of Episode 408 and 409 will be shown.

The Flyer for the Stranger Things Q&A taking place on Thursday 30 June.

You can join the event once it commences from here: https://strangerthings4.scener.com/