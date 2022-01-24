Netflix Drama Squid Game proved to be one of its most successful hits yet since its release in September 2021.

The first season of Squid Game turned into a worldwide phenomenon, with people becoming obsessed with the Korean drama. The series became the most viewed series ever on the popular streaming service, Netflix, and also inspired a wave of Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes.

Squid Game season one was a popular hit on Netflix.

With the first season proving to be a spectacular hit all over the world, it is almost certain we will see a season two of Squid Game – and here is everything you need to know about a second season.

Is a second season of Squid Game confirmed?

Season Two of Squid Game has recently been confirmed by Netflix co-CEO and content officer Ted Sarandos. During a recent interview, Sarandos said ‘the Squid Game universe has begun’, and season two is said to be in the works.

When is Season Two of Squid Game likely to be released?

No official date has been given for the release of season two as it has only got underway. Last time, season one was in the works for over a decade, but it is highly unlikely we will have to wait that long again. 2023 or 2024 is a more realistic expectation for a second season to be released.

What will the cast be for Season Two?

It is almost certain we will see a return of Lee Jung-Jae as Gi-Hun having seen the season one finale. For much of the cast, it is hard to see how they return for season two, with many dying in the first season, but we’d certainly expect the return of some such as the front man and the Squid Game recruiter.

What is the plot for Season Two likely to be?