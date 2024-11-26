4 . Jarvis worked on a fishmonger's stall at Castle Market

Jarvis Cocker had a Saturday job on a fishmonger's stall called Grayson & Boaler, at Sheffield's Castle Market, pictured. The job was found for him by a man his mum, who thought he needed 'toughening up'. It inspired one of Jarvis' early attempts at songwriting, called I Scrubbed the Crabs that Killed Sheffield. The lyrics refer to one occasion when the crabs had been delivered to the stall early and by the time he arrived they were emitting a particularly 'pungent' aroma. The market's manager eventually arrived to condemn the stock and order that all the remaining crabs be destroyed, Jarvis recounts, but only after 20 to 30 of the 'foul creatures' had already been sold. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers