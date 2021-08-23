Sheffield’s Festival On The Square proving popular as visitors gather for free workshops

Festival On The Square is a brand new immersive festival celebrating what Sheffield has to offer on the art, cinema and theatre scene and features live art installations, blockbuster film screenings curated by Showroom Cinema, a series of shows curated by Sheffield Theatres, live entertainment and interactive workshops supported by some of the city’s best food and drink traders.

The festival, which will run until August 30, is giving visitors the opportunity to take part in a range of activities centred around the topic of art and its creation.

The workshop schedule, which commenced on Monday, August 16 and ends, on Sunday, August 29, will include two afternoon sessions every day with activities including inclusive art, live street art masterclass, learning card tricks, expression through art workshop, poetry, storytelling, street, break and contemporary dance, a circus skills workshop, create your own tote and Arabic calligraphy plus mindfulness through art.

Circus skills at Festival on the Square. Picture Scott Merrylees

So far, the city’s residents have taken part in a range of free and fun activities, which are fully inclusive regardless of age, mobility or any other requirements.

Visitors have been treated to a circus skills workshop hosted by the North's leading circus centre, Green Top Circus.

Sheffield based Greentop have a mission to promote an excellent circus that inspires young people, strengthens communities and develops artists.

Alongside the exciting workshop programme, Festival On The Square has hosted music from a vast array of genres, including reggae, jazz, blues, folk, opera and traditional Irish music.

The Irish Fiddle Player has been entertaining crowds with his wonderful lilting traditional Irish music played with passion.

The talented musician has played centuries-old songs which are layered in history, alongside some well-known contemporary classics.