Sheffield's Dan Walker gives update ahead of Strictly Come Dancing Performance and explains how his professional partner has rubbed off on him

Dan took to Twitter today October 30 ahead of his week six Strictly Come Dancing performance with professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

In a video posted to his account this morning he gave a hint of what viewers would see in his performance tonight and explained how working with Nadiya has affected him.

In the video, he said: “It’s week six would you believe, and we’re still knocking about which is a huge surprise but very enjoyable. The judges keep telling me I need to believe in myself and let go, and I am trying and if you watch tonight I think you’ll probably see a bit of that.

Dan said that Nadiya's love of dancing had rubbed off on him. Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire

When you spend time with somebody who loves something so much, and Nadiya loves dancing it’s just a huge part of who she is, it really does rub off and you and I didn’t expect to feel like that. I’ve gone from thinking I’m glad that’s over to I can’t wait to dance again.

"The support we’ve got from so many people is ludicrous and really inspiring.”

Dan also revealed that Sally Nugent, his new BBC Breakfast co-presenter will be there to watch him dance tonight. Sally announced on October 27 that she would be joining Dan on the morning show as a permanent co-host and said she was “working with the best in the business.”

In a later tweet, Dan wrote: “And I know I’m the favourite to go home… I am every week. I’m not worried about that. My family are loving it, my friends can’t believe it and the support is incredible. Also… I’m learning something amazing, from someone amazing… I intend to enjoy every minute of it.”

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will be dancing a jive for this Saturday's Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing set to the B-52s' Rock Lobster. Photo: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire.

Dan and Nadiya scored 28 points last week, receiving seven points from each judge, putting them eighth in the leaderboard out of ten couples. Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson were the celebrities in the dance off and the judges unanimously saved Rhys, sending Ugo and his partner Oti Mabuse home.