Leopold Square is once again delighted to be recognised as an official The Fringe at Tramlines stage and is bringing some of the best jazz, swing, folk and blues acts from the local music scene to the popular Sheffield City Centre venue.

And the Summer music festival has announced some of the artists who are expected to play for attendees.

Phil Johnson, who always entertains with a mix of Jazz standards, gutsy blues, and pop classics will be getting the music going on Saturday 23 July from 1pm.

Julian Jones, a singer and guitarist who will be performing country inspired songs with rock and roll energy will then be taking over at 3pm.

Sheffield’s ‘King of Swing’ John Naylor and his band Dizzy Club will be pulling dancers onto the terraces from 5pm, before Saturday’s live music is brought to a close by Papa Soul and their unique take on classic songs from timeless labels such as Stax, Chess, Motown and Atlantic.

DJ Algie keeps the party going until 10pm with an evening of soul, R&B and Motown.

Leopold Square favourite Nicola Farnon & The Made Ups get things going on Sunday 24 July at 1pm, followed by jazz/soul/funkateer Ryan Taylor at 3pm.

Sheffield born Lindsay Dracass then will be performing dance floor fillers from 5pm.