Leopold Square in Sheffield are extending their free live music events in July and August to include Friday evenings, where some of the finest jazz, swing, folk and blues acts will be entertaining visitors.

The Square’s regular Nicola Farnon's combination of sparkling jazz vocals and highly accomplished double bass playing has already kick-started the Friday evening programme on July 1, before Grumpah entertained visitors with songs from Gershwin to Lady Gaga on July 2.

This then followed a Yorkshire based quartet Vibe-ology cover from jazz and blues to Latin and funk, which got attendees grooving on July 3.

Leopold Square free live music event

For those who have missed the beginning of the event, there is no need to fret – as there are multiple other events the public are welcome to attend.

This week Danny Maddocks will be taking people into the weekend with a mixture of blues, jazz and soul on from July 8 to July 10 that includes Jem Hewitt, who will be returning to The Square and Katie Bosworth.

And coming soon on July 15, Emily Claire West, a Leopold Square favourite, will take the centre stage with jazz singer and pianist Jeremy Sassoon in The Square for the weekend with Sophie Henderson who will be putting her spin on songs from artists such as Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind & Fire.

July is rounded off with Changing Melody on July 29, before Rogue returns on July 30. Blind Pig Gang bring the weekend to a close on Sunday 31st July with a dose of funk and soul.

And lastly, between July 22 and July 24, Leopold Square will become an official ‘The Fringe’ at Tramlines venue and will be hosting nine local performers throughout the weekend.