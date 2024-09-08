The loop-the-loop canal boat, unveiled today, Monday, September 9, is the latest artwork with a twist from the acclaimed artist Alex Chinneck.

The full-size canal boat performing a six-metre-high loop-the-loop is made from nine tonnes of steel and aluminium. The static sculpture appears to float on the water.

Located between locks four and five of the canal, it was created as a celebration of Sheffield’s historic waterways and industrial heritage. The Canal & River Trust charity, which maintains the waterway, believes the loop is the tallest structure to have been transported along the canal in the last 70 years.

The Looping Boat artwork bears the name ‘The Industry’, after the first vessel to navigate the canal when it opened in 1819, and it features the Tudor Rose – the assay mark of Sheffield. Mr Chinneck said: “I’ve tried to create an uplifting and endearing landmark that belongs to this historic location while honouring the city’s industrial history by pushing steel to its material limit.

“This project has been a massive chapter in my career. It concludes eight years of creating sculptures for Tinsley in Sheffield and I’m proud to finish with the looping boat.”

The artist’s previous works in the Tinsley area of Sheffield include an upside down car on a peeled back strip of road, and a knotted post box, which was temporarily installed outside Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy.

Pupils from the school will be brought to see the new artwork and meet the artist, the Canal & River Trust said.

The charity said the work is located on the offside of the canal, away from the navigable channel so it will not impact the movement of boats.

The Canal & River Trust said the new sculpture was co-funded by British Land, the former co-owners of Meadowhall; and by E.ON, who committed to creating a public artwork as part of its redevelopment of the nearby Blackburn Meadows power station site.

Sean McGinley, the trust’s regional director for Yorkshire & North East, said: “It’s wonderful to see the canal being used as an outdoor gallery space to showcase contemporary art while being used to transport the artwork to site, a nod to its heritage.

“With our nation’s canals waterways in urgent need of continued investment to ensure they are maintained for future generations to benefit from, this artwork will attract new visitors to Sheffield’s canal, enrich the experience for the existing waterway users and grow support to help us look after them.”

Councillor Martin Smith, chairman of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The board have been working to deliver a public artwork for Tinsley and for Sheffield that celebrates the history of the area and promotes the discovery and enjoyment of the waterway.

“Sheffield’s new looping boat does just that. It is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved and a fitting celebration of Sheffield’s international reputation for industry, innovation and creativity.”

To find out more about the Looping Boat artwork, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/theloopingboat

1 . Mind-bending artwork The new loop-the-loop canal boat sculpture by artist Alex Chinneck which has been unveiled on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal near Meadowhall shopping centre. It bears the name 'The Industry', after the first vessel to navigate the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal when it opened in 1819, and it features the Tudor Rose (the assay mark of Sheffield). | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

