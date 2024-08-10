Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just a few weeks to go until a major contemporary artwork is installed on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, images and footage have been released from behind the scenes.

The giant loop-de-loop steel narrowboat artwork is the first piece on water by ‘art’s master illusionist’ Alex Chinneck.

The impressive canal boat artwork measures 13 metres long and six metres high, incorporating signwriting and traditional canal boat colours to celebrate the history of Sheffield’s historic waterways, industrial heritage, and Tinsley.

The photographs and video footage released show the scale and complexity of the ambitious artwork due to be installed in mid-September.

The Looping Boat, Alex Chinneck | Marc Wilmot

Alex said: “It’s extremely exciting to share the progress of this project which we’ve been working on for several years.

“This is a collaborative work involving structural engineers, specialist steel fabricators, waterway contractors, professional painters and traditional canal boat sign writers. Without question, this will be my most complex and challenging artwork to date.”

The artwork will be positioned between locks four and five of Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, near to Meadowhall.

The Looping Boat - Alex Chinneck | Alex Chinneck

Co-funded by British Land and by energy company E.ON, who committed to creating a public artwork as part of its redevelopment of the Blackburn Meadows site, the artwork is welcomed by the Canal & River Trust.

Sean McGinley, regional director, Yorkshire & North East at Canal & River Trust, said: “Our job is to keep the canal network alive for boating and the community to enjoy. It is great to be able to work with such an amazing contemporary artist and funders of the project to celebrate canals, canal boating and our local heritage.”

Graham Whitfield, Tinsley Forum, said: “We are looking forward to seeing Alex’s vision and our ideas becoming a reality. It will be fantastic for the area to have this unusual and playful addition that will help to inspire young and old to have an interest in art, health and the local waterways, whilst transforming an area of Sheffield, where there is a lack of public art.”