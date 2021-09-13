Sheffield theatre group to put on festive spectacle

The Woodseats Musical Theatre Company based in Woodseats, Sheffield, has not performed in public for almost two years after the pandemic brought its annual concert and its Montgomery Theatre show to a halt.

But now the cast are back in rehearsal for Sounds of Woodseats Musical Theatre at Christmas, which will be presented at Lees Hall Golf Club in Norton from December 2 to 5.

The show will feature hits from Broadway, West End, and movie hits like Anything Goes, Kinky Boots, Sister Act, Jersey Boys, Gypsy, The Greatest Showman and Oliver - along with a seasonal sprinkling of Christmas classics.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company in rehearsal.

“We have not performed in public for almost two years, and I can assure you the company are so excited to perform a fabulous Christmas concert once again,” said Woodseats chairman Mary Newey, who will be co-directing the show with Dan Powell, with musical direction by Adam Walker.

“For everyone’s continued safety, we have decided to reduce our audience capacity by 25 per cent, so that means less tickets for sale, so get your orders in quickly to avoid disappointment.”

The show comes with an option of pie and peas at the evening performances and afternoon tea at the Saturday and Sunday matinee.

Tickets are priced at £15 with food and £11 for the concert only and are available now.