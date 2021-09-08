Star Wars actor set to attend Comic-Con event near Sheffield

Comic-Con will be held on September 26 at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, and visitors are in for a real treat as organisers go all out to make it even better than the last event.

There is an amazing list of film and television guests for visitors to meet, including actor John Morton, who is making a rare UK appearance.

John has appeared in hit films such as A Bridge Too Far, Superman 2, Flash Gordon and portrayed Dak Ralter, Luke Skywalker’s gunner, during the battle of Hoth in the Empire Strikes Back.

Sheffield’s popular Comic-Con event promises to be bigger and better this year

Joining John will be Arie Dekker, best known for his role as Chewbacca in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker', Colin Baker, who was the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running science fiction television series Doctor Who from 1984 to 1986 and Keith De’Winter who worked as a creature and droid performer in Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens, and portrayed Goss Toowers in the film.

As well as guests and attractions, there are comic creators, authors, retro gaming and loads of traders selling tons of toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and much more.

You can also enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character, and those in costume can enter the cosplay competition with the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events said: “Our previous events in Sheffield have always been so popular, but the people of Sheffield wanted more, so we went bigger! Magna Science Adventure Centre is the perfect location for such an event and complements perfectly our more intimate event at Sheffield United.

“We are so pleased to have John Morton attending the show as this is a great opportunity for UK Star Wars fans to come along and meet such an iconic actor.

“Sheffield Comic-Con has so much for you to see and do and is packed full of geeky delights! Whatever your age, it is a great day out; and something all of the family can enjoy.”