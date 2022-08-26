Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be more than 40 stalls and children’s rides at the event on Sunday, August 28, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a fancy dress contest for children themed on Superheroes.

Military vehicles on display at Frechville Fun Day.

The Royal British Legion will be there to provide information on what they do for members of the Armed Forces community past and present.

The Coldstream Guard Association will be present as well members of The Coldstream Guards 7 Company from their Wellington base in London.

Some will be dressed in full ceremonial dress including Bearskin headdress.

A fire service vehicle will be on display with other military vehicles.

Corps of Drums and Flutes

Musical entertainment will be provided by the South Yorkshire Pipe Band and the The Corps of Drums.

A raffle and auction will also take place with great prizes including donations from Sheffield sports teams.

Councillors from the Labour Party and Green Party will also be present to answer your questions.

In the evening from 7.30pm there will be live music from vocalist Donna Bell, who will be singing songs from the 1940s right up to the modern day.

Members of Home Mess

Matt Thompson, Chairman of Frechville Sports Club, said: “Thank you Melanie Watkinson, and the event team for all the hard work you put in to make this event happen.

“It’s will be great to have an event without restrictions for families from all over Sheffield to come and enjoy.”

Ride at Frechville Sports Club

Donna Bell vocalist