2 . 2006 - The Reytons

The Reytons may hail from Rotherham but they are no strangers to Sheffield. The band's song 2006, from their 2024 album Ballad of a Bystander, takes a nostalgic look back at the Sheffield nightlife of nearly two decades ago. They sing: "I'm talking that Leadmill vibe/That Boardwalk thing, that West Street life/Good times but I never got closure." The chorus features the lines: "Take me back, take me back/To when the music was a little bit better." But other lyrics appear to suggest this refrain is somewhat tongue-in-cheek and it's all too easy to look back through rose-tinted glasses. Referring to performing on the 'toilet circuit', the song continues: "Two pound every six pound ticket/And you get four pints, that's one per person." | National World Photo: Kerrie Beddows