Sheffield rapper Sarinity Jones is crowned winner of Pattern + Push 2022

Having been put through their paces over the last 3 months, the finalists performed their songs to a live audience and panel of judges alongside guests and Pattern + Push mentors Coco, Seppy from rap-duo Deuxes and last year’s winner of Pattern + Push Rumbi Tauro.

The high-profile talent competition focusing on positive lyrics hosted its ‘Push’ live event at Sheffield’s Hope Works with a packed house where the contestants performed to a positively charged crowd of fans.

Sarinity Jones brought down the house with her winning performance of ‘Broken Mirrors’.

The other talented finalists Aziza Jaye, Chozen 1ne, Ethan, Kun D, Luke Ledwood, Rainz and Swiftz also contributed with a series of superb performances, later joining Sarinity Jones on stage as fellow Sheffield rapper Coco revealed the winner to an ecstatic audience.

“It was an incredibly tight contest this year with so much amazing talent applying from across the South Yorkshire region, but I’m delighted that we can take forward Sarinity Jones as such a fitting winner of this year’s Pattern + Push. She is an amazingly talented song-writer and performs with a passion that really engages the audience, the whole team wish her the best of success in her career.” Jamie Wilkins – Director, Pattern + Push

The competition winning prize is an artist development package worth £5000, which also includes a performance at this year’s Tramlines festival, a professional music video shoot, a professional studio recording session, an artist strategy consultation and a music marketing package to help launch her career within the industry.

Lookout for the edited performance showcase that will be broadcast across all of the Pattern + Push social media platforms on Saturday 26th March, see www.patternandpush.com for further information.