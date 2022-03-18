In today's episode of Chris Talks Music, we spoke to Lloyd Samuel the project director for Pattern + Push the South Yorkshire regional talent competition for rappers and singers with a focus on creating positive lyrics and music.

Lloyd talks all about Pattern + Push, how the competition is structured, as well as the wide-range of industry figureheads that are involved, including the likes of Sheffield rappers Coco and Seppy (of the duo Deuxes), Sarah Jane Hawley (known for her work with Massive Attack), Steve Edwards, and how local organisations like the aptly titled Hope Works live music events venue and charities like the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation are getting behind this positive project.

The eight finalists, who will perform in competition for an artist development package this weekend, have had the opportunity to record some of their material with a producer, film a music promo video and perform live at award winning Sheffield venue Hope Works to compete for win this year’s prize. The finalists are:

Aziza Jaye, Chozen 1ne, Ethan, Kun D, Luke Ledwood, Rainz, Sarinity Jones and Swiftz

Fronted by Sheffield rappers Coco and Seppy and last year’s winner Rumbi Tauro, Pattern + Push 2022 has taken 40 applicants through a series of masterclasses with music industry professionals such as Sarah Jay Hawley (known for her work with Massive Attack), Steve Edwards (Billboard Number 1 and Grammy Award nominated singer / World Hold On), Manchester rapper Lady Ice and Leeds based MC and winner of 2020’s Rap Game, Graft.

Pattern + Push Finals Live takes place at Hope Works, Sheffield, Saturday 19, March, 2022

Last year’s project even garnered support from the likes of Toddla T, Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Target, Tramlines Festival and with thousands tuning into the finals, which due to Covid had to take place mostly online, this year is set to be even bigger.

“This is a great opportunity for any singers and spitters in South Yorkshire, it’s free to get involved and you get to work with and meet genuine industry pros. I just wish there was something like this around when I was starting out!” Coco

“We believe in music as a force for good and that it can guide people away from dark forces in their lives, even more so during hard times such as the isolation young people have had to endure over the past 2 years. We saw a need to create opportunities for the wealth of musical talent in South Yorkshire by providing a platform to help launch careers, encourage community and positivity.” Lloyd Samuels. Project Director.

The Pattern + Push Finals 2022 will take place live at Hope Works, Sheffield on Saturday 19th March.