Revive Live Tour, an initiative that sees both household name artists as well as up-and-comers perform shows and tours at local grassroots music venues will be coming to Sheffield as part of their Tour.

And if you are a National Lottery player, good news is heading your way.

The National Lottery will be partnering with the Music Venue Trust to cover the production costs of the shows, and all ticket holders are entitled to 2-for-1 entry by showing they are a lottery player.

More than 10,000 tickets for the event – or around half the capacity of these shows – will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to enjoy great music in their local venue at an affordable price.

Every National Lottery ticket-holder who buys a ticket will be invited to bring a friend for free - all they need to do to qualify for this offer is to show a National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard purchased in-store or online/via the National Lottery app when they attend the gig.

Nigel Railton, Chief Executive of National Lottery operator Camelot, said, “The previous National Lottery's Revive Live Tours have been extremely successful and a new round of live shows will hopefully continue the much-needed support for the grassroots music sector, while bringing communities together again.”

Following the extreme success of The National Lottery Revive Live Tours in 2021 and early 2022 when headline artists including Sir Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Enter Shikari, Bastille and Frank Turner returned to their roots. The decision has quickly been made to bring back the Tour for Summer 2022.

And The National Lottery will once again underwrite the full touring and production costs of artists participating as part of their ongoing commitment to the grassroots music sector.

Some of the artists playing one-off shows for the campaign are Charli XCX, Paolo Nutini, The Amazons, Sleaford Mods, Lianne La Havas and The Coral.

With touring acts including Everything Everything, Kills Birds, Jamie Webster, Coach party and more.

For those in Sheffield, the Band Sick Joy, will be playing as a part of this Tour at Record Junkee on 28 July.