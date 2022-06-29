Oli Sykes will curate the ‘GREEBO’ night at Church – Temple of Fun on Saturday, July 9.

And for those not familiar with the term, a 'greebo' is a person who listens to rock/punk/metal/alt music and doesn't follow fashion trends.

The event will be curated by Sykes, lead singer of the Sheffield-based band Bring Me The Horizon, which will showcase some amazing artists and live music.

Church - Temple of fun

As part of the line-up, attendees can expect to see Lozeak, Alissic and Static Dress followed by DJ sets from Sykes and Nicholls, Dark0 and Strange Bones.

Oli said: “The first of many moshtastic ragers I plan to take around Uk & the rest of the world. I managed to blag an absolutely sick line up too for the first ever one, plus you’ll be treated to mine & @mickypickles exquisite DJ skills- so it’s going to be iconic. Ya gonna want to say you was there.”

“The venue, is also a 100 percent vegan bar and restaurant, which will satisfy the taste buds of vegans and omni's alike, with a menu “boasting mouth watering burger stacks, loaded fries, kebabs and sides that you won’t even know aren’t meat.”

The decor is inspired by South American religious iconography with a techno mix, including a games collection that contains free playstation pods, retro arcade machines and a pool table.

You can book tickets at GREEBO Tickets