Sheffield nightclub opening at one minute past midnight on Freedom Day - and the tickets have nearly gone

CODE: on Eyre Street in the city centre is throwing a special ‘Super Sunday’ party to celebrate being allowed to reopen again as normal on so-called Freedom Day next Monday, July 19.

The venue only advertised the party yesterday evening once Boris Johnson confirmed that legal restrictions were being lifted and nightclubs could reopen without social distancing or face coverings being required.

It said last night that only 14 per cent of tickets for the full capacity event remained unsold, though some tickets appear to still be available this morning.

CODE: nightclub in Sheffield city centre is opening at one minute past midnight on so-called Freedom Day

The event details state: “After months of waiting we are excited to be re-opening our doors and welcoming you back to CODE: with NO RESTRICTIONS!