The Blue Steel Full Monty Show will be held at the Southey Green Social Club on Southey Green Road with the first act at 8pm.

Kaye France, choreographer and lead fundraiser for the event, said: “We’re doing this to keep the local support for some of the large charities and the local ones that don’t get the support the larger ones do.”

The event will feature a performance from singers Steven Ledwood and his son Luke Ledwood, who featured in the 2022 Pattern and Push final, a singing competition in South Yorkshire.

The Blue Steel Full Monty Show is going ahead tonight and will feature a number of performances.

There will also be a show from drag duo Chris Barker and Luke Hague from the Funky Beavers, as well as performances from six volunteers who are all ex-army, have family who are in the army or have needed support from Sheffield Children’s at some stage of their lives.

One of the dancers lost their brother in Afghanistan in 2007 and his mother has become a platinum fundraiser, having raised over £100,000 for Help for Heroes.

Ms France, who also works as a personal trainer with Sheffield City Trust, said: “There are three dances the men are doing and the last will be the Full Monty.”

This is the second show this team have put on, with their first in 2019, where the seven men performing raised £3,500.