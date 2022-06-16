ABC, fronted by Sheffielder Martin Fry, are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit debut album The Lexicon of Love on Tuesday, June 21 with a special show marking exactly 40 years to the day since the album was released.

The album will be performed in its entirety, along with their other greatest hits, by the band and Southbank Sinfonia, conducted by Anne Dudley.

Expect to hear Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough and All Of My Heart.

ABC star Martin Fry is performing at Sheffield City Hall on the 40th anniversary of the city band's iconic debut album, The Lexicon of Love

Another 80s star, Adam Ant, brings his Antics tour to Sheffield the following night. He will be performing his classic chart-topping singles and personal favourites

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing live again… there’s nothing like it. I hope everyone hasn’t forgotten how to have fun!”

His support act is Laurie Black, a classically-trained pianist “who’s turned to the dark arts of electro-synthrock”. She brings a unique blend of industrial beats, musical comedy and cabaret.

Adam Ant is getting back on the road with his Antics tour, which calls at Sheffield City Hall on June 22, 2022

On Saturday (June 25), Oti Mabuse appears in I Am Here, her first-ever UK tour. The title is a translation of her name in the South African language Setswana.

The show’s producers promise: “From mesmerising jives and pumping sambas to South African traditional dances, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

“Oti will also be joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians, for what is promised to be a night of electrifying choreography and like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.”

The popular former Strictly professional is a new judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and hosts ITV dating show Romeo and Duet.

Dance star Oti Mabuse will perform on stage at Sheffield City Hall in her first-ever UK live show, I Am Here

British heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury arrives for a night of live entertainment and a sports auction on Sunday 26.

The self-styled Gypsy King and former unified heavyweight champion of the world will share his tough tales and redemption story, all unscripted on stage.

Box office for all shows: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.