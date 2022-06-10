Peter Pan: Tinkerbell flies to Sheffield City Hall ahead of July dance school show

One of the stars of a Sheffield dance school production of Peter Pan has been trying out her wings for the show.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:12 am

Serena Bennett plays the fairy Tinkerbell in June D Gill School of Theatre Dance production of Peter Pan.

The famous city dance school will be presenting its musical theatre production at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. The show starts at 7.15pm on Saturday and 5.15pm on Sunday.

June Gill said: “This production is for all the family and it is bursting with dance, drama and singing, along with Tinkerbell’s pixie dust!”

Serena Bennett plays Tinkerbell in the June Gill School of Theatre Dance School production of Peter Pan at Sheffield City Hall on July 9 and 10. Picture Scott Merrylees

Tickets are available in person from the City Hall box office, which is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, or online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

For more information on the Broomhill dance school, where students can learn ballet, tap, modern jazz, theatre craft and street dance, go to @Junedgillschoolofdance on Facebook.

