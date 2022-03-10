The blood-red vinyl edition of the official Peaky Blinders soundtrack is being released by Universal Music on May 27, and is available to pre-order.

Who is on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack?

The soundtrack features Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’ as the show’s theme song, plus PJ Harvey’s specially-recorded version that’s only available on this soundtrack.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys feature on the 'blood-red' vinyl edition of the Peaky Blinders soundtrack. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Also exclusively on the album are Jehnny Beth’s ‘I’m The Man’; Anna Calvi’s series 5 score ‘You’re Not God’, along with Richard Hawley’s rendition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Ballad of A Thin Man’.

The album is completed by songs from a Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys, The Last Shadow Puppets – which features Alex Turner – solo Nick Cave, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals.

Alongside Alex Turner's band, singer-songwriter and former Pulp member Richard Hawley also features on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack, with a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Ballad of a Thin Man'. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The full three LP tracklist is:

LP1 – Side A

Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, is currently airing each Sunday on the BBC. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues

Truce – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)

Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’

Dan Auerbach – The Prowl

Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’

Jack White – Love Is Blindness

PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love

LP1 – Side B

Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’

Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx

Post Irish Meeting – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)

PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand

Laura Marling – What He Wrote

Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’

Royal Blood – Come On Over

Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?

LP2 – Side A

Tommy: ‘I Love You…’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Breathless

Radiohead – You And Whose Army?

Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’

PJ Harvey – This Is Love

Sons – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)

Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’

Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch

The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits

David Bowie – Lazarus

LP2 – Side B

Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’

Savages – Adore

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)

Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – I Wish

Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)

Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me

LP3 – Side A

Foals – Snake Oil

Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’

Radiohead – Pyramid Song

Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’

Black Sabbath – The Wizard

Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify

LP3 – Side B

Joy Division – Atmosphere

Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’

Anna Calvi – You’re Not God

Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside…’

Jehnny Beth – I’m The Man

Idles – Never Fight A Man With A Perm

Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’

Richard Hawley – Ballad Of A Thin Man

Where can I watch Peaky Blinders season 6?

The show recently returned to screens for it’s sixth and final season, with the series premiere watched by a record 3.8 million viewers in the UK.

Peaky Blinders first came to BBC Two in 2013, before moving to BBC One in 2019.