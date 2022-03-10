Peaky Blinders: 'Blood-red' vinyl edition of soundtrack to feature Sheffield artists Arctic Monkeys and Richard Hawley
Alex Turner’s Sheffield band and the former Pulp member are in good company on the soundtrack that also features Nick Cave, and The White Stripes.
The blood-red vinyl edition of the official Peaky Blinders soundtrack is being released by Universal Music on May 27, and is available to pre-order.
Who is on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack?
The soundtrack features Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’ as the show’s theme song, plus PJ Harvey’s specially-recorded version that’s only available on this soundtrack.
Also exclusively on the album are Jehnny Beth’s ‘I’m The Man’; Anna Calvi’s series 5 score ‘You’re Not God’, along with Richard Hawley’s rendition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Ballad of A Thin Man’.
The album is completed by songs from a Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys, The Last Shadow Puppets – which features Alex Turner – solo Nick Cave, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals.
The full three LP tracklist is:
LP1 – Side A
Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
Truce – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’
Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’
Jack White – Love Is Blindness
PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love
LP1 – Side B
Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’
Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx
Post Irish Meeting – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand
Laura Marling – What He Wrote
Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’
Royal Blood – Come On Over
Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
LP2 – Side A
Tommy: ‘I Love You…’
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Breathless
Radiohead – You And Whose Army?
Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’
PJ Harvey – This Is Love
Sons – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’
Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch
The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
David Bowie – Lazarus
LP2 – Side B
Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’
Savages – Adore
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – I Wish
Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’
Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
LP3 – Side A
Foals – Snake Oil
Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’
Radiohead – Pyramid Song
Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’
Black Sabbath – The Wizard
Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify
LP3 – Side B
Joy Division – Atmosphere
Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’
Anna Calvi – You’re Not God
Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside…’
Jehnny Beth – I’m The Man
Idles – Never Fight A Man With A Perm
Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’
Richard Hawley – Ballad Of A Thin Man
Where can I watch Peaky Blinders season 6?
The show recently returned to screens for it’s sixth and final season, with the series premiere watched by a record 3.8 million viewers in the UK.
Peaky Blinders first came to BBC Two in 2013, before moving to BBC One in 2019.
The show’s fourth season won the BAFTA for Best Drama.