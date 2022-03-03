Those looking to learn more about the King of Rock’n’Roll can expect an in-depth look at the singer’s relationship with his manager, and wife.

We’ve got the lowdown on the movie, including who is set to play Elvis and where the film was made. Read on to find out more.

Where can I watch a trailer for the Elvis movie?

Austin Butler who startted in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood is set to play Elvis in the new musical biopic. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The trailer for the Elvis biopic is available to watch on YouTube, after its release by Warner Bros on February 17, 2022.

What is the Elvis film about?

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The story explores the duo’s complicated relationship over a twenty year period, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker will be played by Tom Hanks in the Baz Luhrmann directed production. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.

Who is directing Elvis?

The project is being directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, famed for his work on the 1996 film William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, and the 2013 version of The Great Gatsby, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

It’s based on the screenplay by Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner.

Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla Presley, starring opposite Austin Butler as her on-screen husband and King of Rock'n'Roll, Elvis Presley. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The film’s producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, and Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

Who is playing Elvis in the musical biopic?

Elvis Presley will be played by Austin Butler in the biopic.

Director Baz Luhrmann said: “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.”

Who is Austin Butler and what is he famous for?

Butler got his big break in the teen hit show Hannah Montana, and has since worked on lots of beloved series including Zoey 101 and iCarly.

He starred as an American murderer in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Who else is starring in the Elvis film?

Alongside Butler, Oscar award winner Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla Presley.

Helen Thomson stars as Elvis’s mother, Gladys, and Richard Roxburgh portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon; Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling; Natasha Bassett plays Dixie Locke; David Wenham plays Hank Snow; Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays B.B. King; Xavier Samuel plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Where was the Elvis biopic filmed?

Principal photography on Elvis took place in Queensland, Australia, with the film produced and shot entirely on the Gold Coast.

When will the Elvis movie be released?