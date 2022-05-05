Bat Out of Hell screeched into the Lyceum this week proving beyond doubt that there are Meatloaf fans where you might least expect to find them.

On what otherwise would have been a quiet mid-week night, I bumped into numerous Sheffielders who keep their passion for rock very quiet.

Cast members getting revved up

They were revved up and not left disappointed. The show is a little bit bizarre for those who aren’t experts in the crazily creative world of Meatloaf, in fact it is completely insane in parts.

Based around his biggest hits, it It revolves around Strat – the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler.

Sounds simple but it is so OTT you can’t help but scratch your head in wonder at times … while loving every lyric, of course.

Glenn Adamson, who plays Strat, is phenomenally good. I’m sure his every move must make both late writer Jim Steinman and the ultimate performer Meatloaf look down on the show in utter delight.

Bat out of Hell is at the Lyceum til Saturday

It is the first time this delightfully bonkers musical has been performed in Sheffield – although devotees in the audience had seen it multiple times elsewhere.

If the screams of delight from those who will must never grow too old to know better are a good measure, then it will certainly be back.