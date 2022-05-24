Rising Sheffield band SHEAFS release video for new single, Vacancy, ahead of Tramlines performance this summer

The track is the latest to be taken from their forthcoming debut album, A Happy Medium, released on July 15, 2022 via Modern Sky UK.Commenting on the track – the video of which you can watch on this page - which continues the band's relationship with two-time Grammy award-winning producer Adrian Bushby, SHEAFS say that it is, "Sadly patriotic, ‘Vacancy’ describes a nationalist’s outlook and the narrow-mindedness that it often partners with."

"It’s a poem that reflects a stubbornness that, once established, can’t seem to be withdrawn”

Following a recent support tour with punk icons The Buzzcocks and their own May 2022 UK headline dates, the band recently announced a run of July 2022 UK album headline tour dates with an appearance set for Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.After releasing their debut EP Vox Pop in 2020, the band scored a 'Next Wave' on BBC Radio 1's Indie Show with Jack Saunders. This has been followed by consistent support across major national radio stations including BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, Amazing Radio, Radio X and Virgin Radio, and the band have also earned press plaudits from essential titles like DIY, CLASH, Gigwise and more over the years.SHEAFS have secured previous support slots with artists such as The Slow Readers Club (in 2021), Red Rum Club (also in 2021), Squid, Idles, Greta Van Fleet, The Coral and The Amazons. They have previously played Reading Festival, Isle of Wight, Live at Leeds, Dot to Dot, Y Not Festival, Tramlines and The Great Escape.The band recently announced their signing to Modern Sky UK with the release of previous singles 'En Route Distress' and ‘Millennial’, which set the tone for what looks to be a very exciting year for the quintet and landed support from Gemma Bradley at BBC Radio 1, DORK Magazine, YouTube Music’s New Alt Indie playlist and more.Their debut album A Happy Medium is set to be released July 15, 2022 via Modern Sky UK.