If you ask anybody in the know when it comes to trance, very few DJs are held in such high esteem as the German DJ and ex-citizen of Sheffield (pretty much through his Gatecrasher residency). Paul van Dyk and Sheffield have a deeply interwoven deep and rich history that goes way back. The fact that it’s been more than a decade since Paul last spun the decks in the Steel City.

Twenty years have passed since the New Year’s Eve event that was hyped as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion – the dawn of another millennium as the calendar changed from 1999 to 2000. While the Queen and then Prime Minister, Tony Blair, held hangs and sang Auld Lang Syne, Sheffield was upping the tempo with a far livelier party at the now-demolished Don Valley Stadium, where superclub Gatecrasher put up Tensile 1, an enormous tent intended to be the largest nightclub in the world – and 25,000 revellers bagged tickets to dance to DJ sets from the likes of Paul Van Dyk, The Chemical Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Judge Jules and Tall Paul.

If we’re being picky, it’s actually more than 14-years since Paul last paid the city a meaningful visit, so we sat down for a chat ahead of the trance legends return to talk all things music, why trance often speaks to much deeper themes than you may initially realise, we also talked about creating music in isolation, touched upon politics, life and plenty more inbetween.

Paul van Dyk will be performing his set at Trancecoda at Coda, Sheffield, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Speaking on the state of the things currently, such as the cost of living and post-Covid lockdown struggles, Paul had some thoughts on things as a whole:

Listen to our conversation in FULL and subscribe: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

“You don’t want people to sink in sadness and frustration, when looking at what’s going on these days. It’s also about giving them the… ‘WOW, yes, we’re going to be able to do this’, somehow we’re going to stay together and we’re going to overcome all this nonsense that’s going on.”

“Music is like an energy pluck, that’s what music is to me and that’s what I’m trying to create for my fans”

"It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you hear a piece of music that takes you in. It stays with you forever, it doesn’t matter if you’re 60, 30 or 20-years-old.”

"Sheffield has such an amazing history with clubbing. Gatecrasher left a mark, not just in the city but in the world in regards to clubbing and creating such a momentum for an individual clubnight. I’m just happy to go back to Sheffield, you have a lot of memories about all sorts of things but it’s important to create new ones.”

"When I come back it's not going to be Gatecrasher, it’s going to be Trancecoda in Sheffield and Sheffield is the city that has always been open to electronic music.”

You can buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/trancecoda-paul-van-dyk-sheffield-return-tickets-167942854599