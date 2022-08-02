The Leadmill - where you there in 2003?
Leadmill Sheffield: 35 pictures of you clubbing at iconic venue in 2003

As the future of the Leadmill hangs in the balance, we’ve taken a look through our archives at some pictures of revellers at the venue in 2003.

Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 1:06 pm

Since 1980, The Leadmill has transformed what was once a derelict warehouse into one of the UK’s most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years – including Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Heaven 17, Richard Hawley and Self Esteem.

NME readers have regularly voted it as their favourite venue and in 2015 it received a Music Heritage Award by PRS for Music.

Our photo gallery takes you back to the days of low rise, boot-cut jeans, gelled hair and cheap booze. Who can you recognise?

1. Girls night out

Laura, Kirsting and Hollie at The Leadmill

Photo: Jon Enoch

2. Love and Rock

From left - Gemma Keys and Rachel Knight at The Leadmill

Photo: Jon Enoch

3. On the dancefloor

Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG at The Leadmill.

Photo: Jon Enoch

4. All smiles

From the left - Sally and Rachel at SHAG at The Leadmill.

Photo: Jon Enoch

Self Esteem
