Leadmill Sheffield: 35 pictures of you clubbing at iconic venue in 2003

Since 1980, The Leadmill has transformed what was once a derelict warehouse into one of the UK’s most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years – including Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Heaven 17, Richard Hawley and Self Esteem.
NME readers have regularly voted it as their favourite venue and in 2015 it received a Music Heritage Award by PRS for Music.
Our photo gallery takes you back to the days of low rise, boot-cut jeans, gelled hair and cheap booze. Who can you recognise?
