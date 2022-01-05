Yorkshire Children's Charity: New organisation to help disadvantaged children in Sheffield and across region

Alder Tree Primary School is one of the schools supported by Yorkshire Children's Charity

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity (YCC) is being backed by some of the county’s leading business people and is designed to ensure no child or young person is left behind due to ill health, disability or financial circumstances.

It has been founded by a team with extensive experience in both the sector and the region.

YCC will support children, families and schools from the county’s rural areas through to inner city Sheffield, with initiatives such as The School Network, where volunteers will work with schools to provide responsive support such as establishing the number of children going without a pair of winter shoes or winter coat and addressing those needs to improve lives.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside local building contractors and suppliers, YCC will also launch the Yorkshire Big Build - an initiative delivering state-of-the-art school facilities to SILC and SEND schools.

Charlotte Farrington, chief executive at Yorkshire Children’s Charity and formerly of Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: “Yorkshire Children’s Charity will shape and change the lives of those who need help the most – as a team we’re dedicated to identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and responsively supporting them in practical ways.

“The children and young people we support are faced with the most incredible challenges and adversity and the strength, courage and determination of these children are what drives my passion. Every child should be given the opportunity to reach their own unique potential and access the world around them. I am incredibly proud of what we stand for as a charity and I am excited to be leading our work alongside Annabel Robinson.”

Darren Stubbs, founder and CEO Stonebridge Homes and Chair of Trustees for Yorkshire Children’s Charity said, “YCC will be an incredible force for good.

“It’s everything a charity should be – modern, accessible, passionate, dynamic, transparent and honest. Care will form the very foundations and we are committed to putting our beneficiaries and their families first.