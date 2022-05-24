In celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Moor will be filled with free patriotic themed fun on June 2 from 11am to 2pm.

Throughout the event, visitors to The Moor will be able to enjoy performances from various entertainers, including Miss Marian Mae who will be dressed in a Union Jack dress and singing songs from the 1950s all the way through to the present day.

The Moor in Sheffield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

The National Emergency Services Museum will be based there and there will also be jive dancing demos where visitors can learn to jive dance and enjoy a jive dancing show from a local group.

A balloon modeler will be present to make royal themed balloons and Union Jack stilt walkers will entertain the crowd.

Whilst enjoying the free entertainment on offer, visitors will be able to take a seat on one of the many picnic benches and deck chairs placed around The Moor. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic or enjoy lunch from one of the restaurants and cafes on The Moor.

There will be a chance to win fantastic prizes in a Tombola, with all proceeds going to the S6 Foodbank, which is The Moor’s charity of the year.

Amanda Phillips, Centre Manager for The Moor, said: “We are delighted to be hosting a Platinum Jubilee Celebration. We hope this event will bring the local community together and in turn increase visitors to the city centre over the Bank Holiday.”