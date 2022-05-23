A study by Forbes Advisor ranked 92 towns and cities across England and Wales for their fitness and fitness facilities.

Sheffield came out near the top, placing 16th overall for fitness, with a score of 64.46. The ranking was determined based on the number of fitness facilities per 100,000 people, air quality index, green space percentage, climate average, and cycle route length.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield ranks 16th for fitness out of England and Wales cities. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Despite having just 11.85 gyms per 100,000 people, Sheffield’s score is massively boosted by its 7th place ranking for cycle route length, having 52.34km of cycle routes in total.

Sheffield did rank fairly low, however, for green space as a percentage of the city, ranking 65th, with just 13.85 per cent, compared to the highest percentage of 35.73 in Sutton Coldfield.

The high ranking of 16th overall goes to show that Sheffield is a city full of fitness fanatics and has good fitness facilities for its population.

Kevin Pratt, from Forbes Advisor, said: “Exercise, for many of us, is its own reward. It helps us feel better, and it gives us the energy and sense of well-being we need to set about our daily lives with a positive attitude. And when it comes to an important product such as life insurance, it can even help us save money.

Sheffield ranks 16th among UK cities for fitness, according to Forbes Advisor.

“When you apply for life insurance, you’ll be asked to provide detailed information about your health and medical history, including your height and weight, how much alcohol you drink, and whether you are a smoker.

“If the insurance company judges that you're in good shape for your age and have a healthy lifestyle, then generally you'll get a lower premium than someone who is broadly similar to you but who is deemed seriously overweight or who overindulges in alcohol or uses tobacco.

“If you live in an area that has the spaces and facilities to enable you to get plenty of exercise, that's something to celebrate. But even if you aren't, you can hopefully find a safe and enjoyable walking, running or cycling route nearby that will help you stay fit and on top of your game."